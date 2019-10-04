J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.23. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

J M Smucker stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 622,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.32 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.42 per share, with a total value of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,395.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after acquiring an additional 588,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J M Smucker by 10.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after buying an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after buying an additional 299,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in J M Smucker by 100.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

