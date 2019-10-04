Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading Down 2%

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.49, 273,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 850,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.30 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 17.22 and a quick ratio of 16.94.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Martin Forrester Bawlf sold 39,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$164,853.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,016 shares in the company, valued at C$2,432,636.08.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

