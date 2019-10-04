istar (NYSE:STAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

istar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get istar alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. istar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,708. The company has a market capitalization of $805.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.67. istar has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $4.85. The company had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that istar will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcos Alvarado acquired 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,893,135.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 293,810 shares of company stock worth $7,939,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in istar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in istar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in istar in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in istar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in istar by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on istar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.