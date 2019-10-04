iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $176.18. 21,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,242. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.49 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.84.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6213 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

