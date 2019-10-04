iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 409,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5437 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

