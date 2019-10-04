iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.35 and last traded at $63.35, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,834,000.

