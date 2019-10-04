iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 905,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 207,152 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $35.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,921,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

