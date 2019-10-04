iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stake Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises about 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA HEZU traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,118. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

