iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 854.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 823,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

