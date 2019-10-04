Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of Iridium Communications worth $236,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 40,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.