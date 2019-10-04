IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of IQIYI worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $53,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after buying an additional 7,333,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,508,000 after buying an additional 5,934,451 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,134,000 after buying an additional 2,615,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.
IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. IQIYI’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
