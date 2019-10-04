IOTW Market Cap Reaches $80,248.00 (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. IOTW has a total market capitalization of $80,248.00 and $90,085.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOTW has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038506 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.99 or 0.05384319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001041 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About IOTW

IOTW (IOTW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7 . IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official . The official website for IOTW is iotw.io

Buying and Selling IOTW

IOTW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

