Iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of IOM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.73). 34,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.57). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 338.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.53.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

