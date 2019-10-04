Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

ISBC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,464. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $393,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after buying an additional 106,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

