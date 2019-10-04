InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (ICMB) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ: ICMB) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -42.28% 8.70% 4.15% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 10.37% 6.88% 2.94%

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.8% and pay out 88.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors 296 828 715 38 2.26

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.37%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million -$14.54 million 6.54 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Competitors $123.89 million $45.98 million 8.03

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

