Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Up 0%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) by 173.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,036 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.97% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

