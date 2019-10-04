Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.56, approximately 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 190,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 129,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

