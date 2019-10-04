Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.96. 9,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.61 and a 52-week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total value of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

