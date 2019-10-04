Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Set at $243.00 by Wedbush

Wedbush set a $243.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $148.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.40.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.04. 300,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 534.42%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $314,086.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,448.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.