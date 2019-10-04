Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IEX:IBKR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. 413,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.