Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.73

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$134.73 and last traded at C$134.53, with a volume of 40203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.47.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.27.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.0799992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,157,044.75.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.