Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.73

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$134.73 and last traded at C$134.53, with a volume of 40203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$133.47.
IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$129.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion and a PE ratio of 25.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,157,044.75.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
