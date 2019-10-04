Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 229.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

