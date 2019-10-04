Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 619,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 708,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 448,781 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 980,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 360,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 312,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.