Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,167,000 after buying an additional 874,410 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 619,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 708,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 448,781 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 980,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 360,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 312,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

