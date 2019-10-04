Insider Buying: Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Major Shareholder Purchases $369,792.00 in Stock

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 64,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $369,792.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,425 shares of Viveve Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $444,564.25.

On Friday, September 27th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,817 shares of Viveve Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $136,989.84.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.03. Viveve Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $371.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($21.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.00) by ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 341.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,976.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical Inc will post -69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VIVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viveve Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Viveve Medical worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

