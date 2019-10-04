Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INRD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.11. Inrad Optics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.49%.

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

