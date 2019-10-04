INMAX (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $307,705.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One INMAX token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a market capitalization of $307,705.00 and $12,563.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.01017555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,591 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

