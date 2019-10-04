Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $362,191.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $362,191.00 and $13,387.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00193053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.01020091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,961,728 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

