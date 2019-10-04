Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $115.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.50. 164,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,676. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

