Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinera from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $2.99 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.23.

INFN opened at $5.32 on Monday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $947.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $2,227,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $2,736,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

