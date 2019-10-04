INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INDIVIOR PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 1,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.