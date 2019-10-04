Indicoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,170.00 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Indicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $1,170.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indicoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000509 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000799 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Indicoin Token Profile

INDI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

