Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. 1,452,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,725,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.