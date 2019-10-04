Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 733 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.76. 585,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

