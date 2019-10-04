Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 14,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 395.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.15. The company had a trading volume of 349,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,974. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

