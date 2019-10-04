Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the period. 1st Source comprises about 2.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned 0.32% of 1st Source worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in 1st Source by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other news, Director John Afleck-Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of SRCE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 36,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.