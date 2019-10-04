Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

IBCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,171. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $487.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 62.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.