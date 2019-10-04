Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by GMP Securities

GMP Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 293,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,073. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

