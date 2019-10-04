Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825.42 ($36.92).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,815.40 ($23.72) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,063.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,182.79. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,736.20 ($22.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,008.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson purchased 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

