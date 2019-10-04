Impact (IMX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Impact has traded 72.1% lower against the dollar. Impact has a market capitalization of $18,192.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Impact Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org . Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

