IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$25.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

