Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,012. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

