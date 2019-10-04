IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.78.

IEX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.80. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,854. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,380,821. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

