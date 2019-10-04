IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $275,971.00 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for approximately $137.99 or 0.01684092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038788 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.05428813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

