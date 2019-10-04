IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,595.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $3,595.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,789,431 tokens.

The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

