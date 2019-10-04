Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Shares of LON HYVE traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 79.60 ($1.04). 594,370 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $590.33 million and a P/E ratio of -88.44. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

