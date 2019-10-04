Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,923.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $17,923.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038721 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.05519221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001058 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

