Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.88, 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

About Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.