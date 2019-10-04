Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SeaSpine worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 54.7% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 52,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 6,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.17. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

