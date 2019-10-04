HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 533 Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

