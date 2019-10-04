HM Payson & Co. Invests $30,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,538. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

